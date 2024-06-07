Saturday, June 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Canada survive late Dockrell-Adair scare to register thrilling win over Ireland

T20 World Cup 2024: Canada survive late Dockrell-Adair scare to register thrilling win over Ireland

CAN vs IRE: In-form batter Nicholas Kirton top-scored with 49 runs off 35 balls and wicketkeeper batter Shreyas Movva added 37 runs to help Canada post a total of 137 against Ireland in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2024 23:58 IST
Canada vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Canada players celebrating against Ireland in New York on June 7, 2024

Canada registered their maiden T20 World Cup win after beating Ireland in a thriller at New York's Nassau County International Stadium on Friday, June 7. Both teams produced an entertaining encounter with Canada defending a 137 total by 12 runs in the last-over thriller.

In-form Nicholas Kirton top-scored with 49 runs off 35 balls as the Irish bowlers displayed impressive spells to restrict Canada to a 137/7 total. Ireland witnessed an early collapse but George Dockrell and Mark Adair's 62-run stand for the seventh wicket took the game to the wire.

However, the fast bowler Jeremy Gordon successfully defended 17 runs in the last over by dismissing settled Adair and restricted Ireland to a 125/7 total. Gordon and Dilon Heyliger took two wickets each and Kirton bagged the Player of the Match award for his brilliant innings with a bat. 

Bowlers, especially pacers, continue to find good amount of help from New York's drop-in pitches as batters struggled to score freely in the the third match of this edition at the new venue. Craig Young and Barry McCarthy took two wickets each for the Irish side shocking Canada's top-order batters.

Kirton and Movva added 75 runs for the sixth wicket to drive Canada from 53/4 to a 137/7 total which proved enough to fight. Ireland, who suffered a heavy loss against India in their opening game, once again failed to score freely in the powerplay as star batters Paul Stirling and Harry Tector failed to impress.

Ireland found themselves at the bottom of the Group A points table with two defeats while Canada jumped to third place with two points in two matches. Canada will next face Pakistan in New York on June 11 and Ireland will seek their first win when they meet the in-form USA in Lauderhill on June 14.

Related Stories
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Match

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Rain threatens India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York

Rain threatens India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York

AUS vs ENG pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown play?

AUS vs ENG pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown play?

Canada Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.

Ireland Playing XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement