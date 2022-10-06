T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and co. depart for Australia with hopes of replicating history

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER(@BCCI) Team India

T20 World Cup 2022: It has been 15 years, 15 long years since MS Dhoni and his bunch of young Indian players conquered the world and won the inaugural T20 World Cup. Since then, India hasn't been able to replicate that success and add another T20 World Cup to their cabinet. They came pretty close in 2014 but faltered in the final against the mighty Sri Lanka team. The men in blue crashed out even in the 2016 edition, but if the 2021 edition is to be considered, fans and the players will want to forget that very quickly.

As far as the Indian cricket team is concerned, loads of things have changed. The team has a new skipper in Rohit Sharma and a new head coach in Rahul Dravid. After the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), team India has played 25 T20Is and has built their side from the scratch keeping the World Cup in mind. The blue brigade started their 2021 campaign on a losing note as Pakistan beat them by a margin of 10 wickets. The Indian team could never recover from that loss. As they say, history repeats itself, the Indian team will play their first World Cup match against Pakistan on October 23, 2022, and they will want to start their campaign with a thumping victory.

With Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out, the 14-member strong Indian team boarded their flight to Australia earlier today with hopes of bringing the trophy back. As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't announced Bumrah's replacement and it will interesting to see who makes the cut and takes the field for India on October 23, 2022. India will feel confident about their batting. Virat Kohli's return to form has been a huge plus for the Indian team and they will want him to continue in the same fashion.

T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

