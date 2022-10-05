ICC Rankings: Mohammad Rizwan and Suryakumar Yadav battle it out for top spot | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICC announces latest rankings

ICC Rankings: In a never-ending battle for the top spot, Indian superstar Suryakumar Yadav has closed in on Pakistan's opener Mohammad Rizwan in the latest rankings that have been announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying a stellar rise on the international stage and is continuing to take major strides towards greatness. On the other hand, there is Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who is a lone warrior for his side as of now and Pakistan's dream to clinch the title heavily depends on him.

With two gritty half centuries to his name, Suryakumar Yadav ended the South Africa series as India's highest run scorer. SKY amassed a total of 119 runs in three T20I matches that India played against South Africa. This form of Surya allowed him to close in on Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan with 16 rating points. The 32-year-old Indian batter will likely get a few more chances to claim the top spot once India embarks on their T20 World Cup journey.

Mohammad Rizwan too isn't in the mood to give up. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman ended the seven-match T20I series as the leading run-scorer of his side. Rizwan was rested for the sixth T20I but still, he managed to score a total of 316 runs. Rizwan had maintained a healthy lead but the rest that was extended to him snatched his breathing space at the top of the rankings. If Suryakumar had managed to score big runs in the final T20I that India played against South Africa, he would have easily surpassed Rizwan to claim the top spot. \

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to remain at the third spot and has a fair chance of reclaiming his throne once again. KL Rahul jumped to the 14th spot on the updated list. South African trio Quinton de Kock (up eight spots to 12th), Rilee Rossouw (up 23 places to 20th), and David Miller (up 10 spots to 29th) also made some considerable gains in the recent ICC rankings.

