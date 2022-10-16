Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Siraj lands in Australia to be part of stand-by squad ahead of T20 WC warm-ups

Highlights Siraj was roped into stand-by squad after Mohammed Shami was drafted in the 15-member squad

Injuries to Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah opened doors for Siraj to be part of Team India

India will play Australia in first warm-up match on Monday

Team India have been given a huge boost on their reserve bench as Mohammed Siraj has landed in Australia to be part of the team. The pacer who recently impressed in the South Africa series will be part of the Indian contingent after injuries to Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah made way for him to come in.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM STORY MOHAMMED SIRAJMohammed Siraj Instagram

The pace sensation posted on his Instagram account on Sunday morning after he made laded down under. Siraj was named the ‘Player of the Series’ against South Africa in the ODIs which saw him being part of the front-runner to be in the Indian squad after Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the tournament with another injury.

Siraj landed in Brisbane on Sunday morning and will directly join the reserve squad where he is also joined by Shardul Thakur. Thakur was roped in as a replacement for Deepak Chahar in the reserve squad while Siraj came in for Mohammed Shami who was promoted to Jasprit Bumrah’s position in the 15-member team.

The Indian team is all set to play Australia in the opening first warm-up match on Monday. The team led by Rohit Sharma will have to be at their fluent best yet again as they have already beaten the Aussies on their home turf. Suryakumar Yadav was the main man for team India who are also boosted by the return of form of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

India will begin its World Cup campaign on Sunday, October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage clash. The Indian team will be out for revenge having lost to the Men in Green in the Asia Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup as well.

Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Siraj

ALSO READ I T20 World Cup 2022 : When and How to watch Netherlands vs UAE Round 1 match in India?

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Standby Players:

Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Latest Cricket News