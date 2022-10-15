Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: When and How to watch Netherlands vs UAE Round 1 match in India?

Highlights The top two teams from each group will play in the Super 12 stage

Netherlands and UAE will meet in the Round 1 match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and How to watch Netherlands vs UAE Round 1 on TV, online

Image Source : GETTY Netherlands vs UAE

Here are all details about the Netherlands vs UAE Round 1:

When will the Netherlands vs UAE Round 1 match in T20 World Cup be played?

After sealing an empathic place in the Round 1 UAE will be ready to challenge the big boys and stake a claim for a place in Super 12 as they take on Netherlands. The clash on Sunday will be the curtain-raiser for both the teams as they try advance to the later stages of the T20 World Cup. Ahead of the clash, here are all the details for the clash including live streaming.

The Netherlands vs UAE Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played on Sunday, October 15th.

What is the venue for the Netherlands vs UAE Round 1 match in T20 World Cup?

The Netherlands vs UAE Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

At what time will the Netherlands vs UAE Round 1 match in T20 World Cup match start?

The Netherlands vs UAE Round 1 T20 World Cup match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the Netherlands vs UAE Round 1 match in T20 World Cup match?

The Netherlands vs UAE Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be broadcsted on Star Sports Network.

The Netherlands vs UAE Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Netherlands vs UAE Squad

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Fred Klaassen, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

UAE: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Ali, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan

