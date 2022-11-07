Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: 238 runs, 3 fifties in T20 WC knockouts, can Virat Kohli continue his impressive run?

The T20 World Cup 2022 has reached its business end as four teams will compete for the ultimate prize in the shortest format as Team India and three other teams gear-up for the semifinals. India boosted by the powerhouses of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are all set to take on England on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval. While there has been more focus on Suryakumar, Virat has slowly marched away from the spot as he returns to stage where he has dominated in the past and underlines why he is the man for the big occasion.

Virat's impressive numbers in the T20WC knockouts

As things stand, Virat Kohli has played in three T20 World Cup knockout games and has scored a fifty in all of those. The record makes an impressive reading as Virat has amassed 238 runs in three innings and is dismissed only once. Virat averages a staggering 238 as result of his only dismissal in the knockouts. So here is a look at his three knocks in the knockout phase of the T20 World Cup. Interestingly, no bowler has dismissed Virat in the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Unbeaten 72 against South Africa in 2014 semifinals

In his first knockout match at the T20 World Cup in 2014, Virat came out to bat when team India was 39/1 and chasing 173. Virat played a monumental knock to see India through with an innings of 72 off just 44 deliveries, that included 5 fours and 2 sixes. Virat along with Ajinkya Rahane and Yuvraj Singh made available additions as India marched on to their second T20 World Cup final, winning the semis by six wickets.

77 off 58 against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup final

While the semifinal was a classic innings, Virat’s innings in the final was a different ball game. After losing Ajinkya Rahane early, the India team managed to recover well but could not put a big score and ended up on 130/4 in 20 overs. Virat though was the man of the hour as he scored 77 off 58 before getting runout. His innings consisted of 5 fours and 4 sixes while harsh reality followed as India lost the T20 World Cup final.

89 off 47 against West Indies in 2016 semifinal

While there was agony in the 2014 World Cup final, Virat had despair this time around as he would once again end on the losing side. But not before he played one of his best innings in the format, Virat scored 89 off 47 deliveries that consisted of 11 fours and a solitary six. The innings propelled India to a score of 192/2 in 20 overs but was not enough as West Indies successfully chased down the total while Virat enjoyed his best form in the career.

India will take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday and a win will see them play in the final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) against the winner of New Zealand and Pakistan.

Latest Cricket News