T20 World Cup 2021: India set to face England, Australia in warm-up fixtures

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India set to face England, Australia in warm-up fixtures

A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between participant teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – a precursor to a tournament promising excitement aplenty.

All of the matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors -- no spectators will be allowed attendance. India will take on England on October 18 in Dubai and then square off with Australia on October 20 at the same venue.

Apart from facing India, England will face New Zealand in their second warm-up fixture on October 20 in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan, meanwhile, will line up against West Indies and South Africa as a part of their warm-up contests.

The first set of warm-up fixtures will begin on 12 October, featuring all eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament. Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18 and conclude on October 20, with the eight confirmed Super12 teams set to play two warm-up matches each.

T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Schedule