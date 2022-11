Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sydney: Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail, banned from using social media handles

Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been granted bail by Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday (November 17) in a sexual assault case that was filed on November 6. Gunathilaka, who is suspended by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is banned from using social media. The incident occurred a day after Sri Lanka’s final Super 12 stage match against Australia and was arrested with immediate effect by the Sydney police.

