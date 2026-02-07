Suryakumar Yadav shares major update on injured Washington Sundar after India's win over USA Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Washington Sundar is recovering from a side strain and will join the squad in Delhi for the Namibia game. He also said Bumrah missed the USA match due to viral fever, while India took lessons from their batting despite a 29-run win.

Mumbai:

All-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of India’s opening T20 World Cup 2026 clash against USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The spinner picked up a side strain injury and is currently in rehab at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. However, he is expected to recover soon, as captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that the 26-year-old will be joining the squad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for their next game against Namibia.

He also shared key updates on Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the game against USA due to viral fever. The Mumbai batter also shared that Abhishek Sharma wasn’t fully fit for the game but yet he participated.

“Washi is joining us in Delhi. He's good. Everything is fine. Bumrah, he was having high fever due to because of weather, like how Abhishek was under the weather. But rest, everything is good,” Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

We learned that we could have batted a little better: Suryakumar

India had a rough night with the bat in Mumbai. Abhishek and Shivam Dube registered a golden duck, while four other cricketers registered in single digits. Ishan Kishan struggled to find any sort of momentum as the hosts were reduced to 77/6 at one point. However, Suryakumar managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, scoring unbeaten 84 runs off 49 balls. India posted 161 runs in the first innings and eventually won the game by 29 runs.

After the game, the captain reflected that there were multiple learning lessons for the team as he noted that the players could have batted better and smarter and focused on small partnerships.

“I think after winning also, you get to learn a lot of things. And today we learned that we could have batted a little better or maybe a little smarter. Those small, small partnerships could have got us to 160 rather than one batter or two batter trying to play it till the end. But at the same time, it's okay. We sit around aaram se [sit relaxed], we have a lot of time, five days for the next game and we'll come back stronger,” Suryakumar said.

