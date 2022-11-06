Suryakumar Yadav's nuclear numbers in T20 World Cup 2022 | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav's T20 World Cup Numbers

Suryakumar Yadav has been performing brilliantly in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has been raking up runs for fun and the opposition just seems to wait for him to make a mistake, for it doesn't look like they have a proper plan in place for him.

The lack of proper planning against him can also be attributed to the fact that Sky has been so good in all areas of the game. From Pull Shots, shots over cover or fine leg, Suryakumar has a wide range and that is exactly what has worked in his favour.

Suryakumar Yadav in T20 World Cup 2022 - End of Super 12 Stage

In 5 innings played so far, Sky has amassed 225 runs at a magnificent strike rate of 193. He has three fifties against his name, with the highest score of 68 coming against a world-class South African bowling attack.

He has faced a total of 116 balls and has hit 25 boundaries and eight sixes. He is currently averaging a mind-blowing 75.

His latest performance against Zimbabwe, where he hit 61 off just 25 deliveries, made him only the second batter in the history of T20I cricket after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to score over 1000 runs in a calendar year.

T20 World Cup 2022 - The Standings

The last day saw plenty of action. The day began with an upset of the decade as the Netherlands beat South Africa by 13 runs to knock them out of the World Cup. Pakistan then routed Bangladesh before India clinched an easy win over Zimbabwe to finish the Super 12 stage on a high.

As far as the team is concerned, India has been playing really well. They have topped group 2 and are scheduled to face England at the Adelaide Oval on November 10.

On the other hand, Pakistan and New Zealand will meet a day before on November 9 to ensure the tournament of its first finalist.

