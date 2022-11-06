T20 World Cup 2022 | Analysing Rohit Sharma's numbers in Powerplay and beyond

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma has been struggling to get going in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The team has been on a good run, but Rohit's performance heading into the semis against England and a prospective final at MSG needs to be reassessed.

Here is how Rohit Sharma has performed so far in Australia.

The Overall Numbers

In 5 innings played in the World Cup so far, Sharma has accumulated just 89 runs at a strike rate of 109. The skipper has 81 deliveries but has hit just four maximums and seven boundaries, which is in stark contrast to his nature as a power hitter at the top of the order.

His highest score so far has been 53, which came against the Netherlands.

Rohit Sharma in Powerplay

Rohit Sharma has made it out of the Powerplay on just one occasion. His strike rate during the first six overs has been 89.65, which again, is in stark contrast to the kind of attacking and all-out approach India have wanted to go with.

He has faced 58 balls in the Powerplay and struck two maximums and four boundaries. 34 out of those 58 balls have been dots. His running between the wickets too hasn't been great. He has only taken 12 singles and six doubles in Powerplay.

Lack of boundaries and relatively low singles and doubles mean that Sharma hasn't been able to time the well and is not able to put it in gaps either.

Rohit Sharma - The Leader

Rohit Sharma as a leader has been pretty good. His continuous backing of KL Rahul has now started to show results. He has persisted with the same playing 11, other than a few tactical changes here and there. The players, as many have even said, feel secure.

So, on the leadership front, that's a major win for the skipper.

India At World Cup

Keeping the skipper's performance aside, Team India has been on a roll in the tournament. They have topped Group 2 and will now go head-to-head with England at the Adelaide Oval on November 10.

