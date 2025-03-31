Suryakumar Yadav reaches major T20 milestone, joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite list Star Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav scripted history and became the fifth Indian batter to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket history. He achieved the feat in Mumbai's win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians registered a comfortable win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides locked horns in game 12 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 31. The clash saw Kolkata Knight Riders coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

Aiming to post a big total on the board, KKR were cleaned up by MI very quickly as they were bundled out for 116 runs in the first innings. With the run chase of the meagre target, Mumbai made quick work of Kolkata, winning the clash by eight wickets.

However, throughout the game, there were many players who put in excellent performances, but it was star batter Suryakumar Yadav who scripted history. In his knock of 27*. He completed 8000 runs in T20s. He became the fifth Indian batter to achieve the feat against Kohli, Raina, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Speaking of the game between MI and KKR, the defending champions hoped to put in a good showing in the first innings. However, MI’s excellent bowling attack saw KKR bundled out for 116. The visitors saw opener Sunil Narine depart for a duck, with Ajinkya Rahane scoring one run. Ajinkya Rahane added 11 runs on the board with Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring 26 runs. Furthermore, Rinku Singh and Manish Pandey added 17 and 19 runs, respectively.

As for MI, debutant Ashwani Kumar was the highest wicket taker with four wickets to his name. Deepak Chahar took two wickets alongside Mitchell Santner, Vignesh Puthur, Hardik Pandya, and Trent Boult striking once each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, MI got off to a subpar start as Rohit Sharma departed for 13 runs. However, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav’s knocks propelled MI to a brilliant win. Rickelton added 62* runs on the board whereas Suryakumar Yadav scored 27*. In the end, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.