Suryakumar Yadav gives his take after India make quick work of Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

Game 18 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw the Indian team taking on Namibia. The two sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, and the clash began with India coming in to bat first. Thanks to the likes of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, India posted a total of 209 runs in the first innings.

The side then limited Namibia to a score of 116, winning the game by 93 runs. After the game, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav came forward and gave his take on his side’s performance. He talked about how it was a tough pitch to bat on but credited his players for their showing.

“Pretty good game, tough pitch to bat on. Ishan, Samson made it look easier. Ball was stopping a bit, but not taking credit away from Namibia's bowlers. After 6-7 overs, we thought we might go over 240 but cricket is a leveller. We had a great finish. Big plus see Bumrah bowl all four. Varun bowls well in partnership with Axar. Hardik bowls wherever needed and gives a big boost with bat. Every game is important, we started a bit scratchy but we are on the road,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Hardik Pandya gave his take on the game as well

For his excellent performance with both the bat and the ball, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was named the Player of the Match. He talked about how he had a couple of months to prepare and how he is enjoying performing at the highest level.

“Just enjoying the sport, had a good couple of months to prepare. Touchwood, everything is going well. I've always taken pride as a batter. When it comes off, it adds more sugar to the cake. Body has been fantastic, it takes a lot of hard work which I cherish. Playing for the country is the No. 1 priority. I do an army-like camp a month before the tournament. We have a lot of options, pacers and spin covered. Varun, Axar and Kuldeep too,” Pandya said.

