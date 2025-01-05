Sunil Gavaskar feels Indian players should play Ranji Trophy after batting debacle in Border-Gavaskar series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels that the Indian players should play in the upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy after their batting failed in two successive Test series.

India were annihilated with an unprecedented 3-0 series sweep against New Zealand before losing 3-1 to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series. The Indian batting was the biggest reason behind all those losses. India could manage 200-plus scores only three times in nine proper innings in the five-match BGT series.

With the resumption of the Ranji Trophy around the corner, Gavaskar feels that the players should play in the tournament and make no excuses. "On January 23, there is the next round of the Ranji Trophy. Let's see how many players from this squad play. There should be no excuse for not being able to play," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"If you do not play those matches, Gautam Gambhir will have to take a few tough decisions against those who are not available for the Ranji Trophy.

"Gambhir should be saying: ‘You do not have that commitment. We need commitment. You are not playing. Whatever you want to do, do it. But for Indian cricket, you cannot return to the Test squad," Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar highlighted that the Indian batters faced technical issues and the domestic season will play a crucial part in making a team for the upcoming WTC cycle. "What I saw were technical deficiencies. If you have been making the same mistakes, and I am not just talking about this series—I am talking about the New Zealand series as well—what did you do against New Zealand in India?"

Gavaskar said domestic cricket assumes importance in view of the upcoming 2025-2027 WTC cycle. "And that's why, now, because the next cycle will start in June, we have not qualified for the World Test Championship.

From now on, we should be ready for it. If we have to take tough decisions, then we will have to take them," he said.

The legendary former cricketer said that India should look for players who are hungry to make a name for India. "They are hungry to earn a name for India and themselves. Such players are needed. You need such players who will protect their wicket like their life," he noted.

"That's why I'm interested that on January 23, in the Ranji Trophy matches, who will play? I want to see that. Because at that time, there will be T20 matches against England. But those who are not playing T20, will they play Ranji Trophy matches or not?" he said.