'Still a baby': AB de Villiers heaps massive praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi for iconic U19 WC final knock

Team India U19 scripted history and won the U19 World Cup 2026. Defeating England U19 in the summit clash, the Men in Blue saw 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi perform exceptionally, scoring 175 runs in 80 deliveries, helping his side post a massive total on the board in the first innings.

Witnessing his knock, Suryavanshi attracted praise from all around the globe, and former South Africa cricketer Ab de Villiers sat at the forefront of experts heaping praise on the Indian youngster.

"Vaibhav is still a baby. We saw him perform at the IPL and I thought he's got talent, but there's going to be a lot of obstacles and ups and downs. Went back to the U19s. I think for most players who get a taste of the highest level, to step down and find the same kind of passion and drive and intensity at a lower level, is very difficult and I've got so much respect for him. To come a step down and have so much maturity, he could easily be arrogant. But he was so professional in his performances. I am not just talking about the runs, but the way he carried himself and approached each and every ball," Ab de Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers gave advice to star players Ayush Mhatre and Suryavanshi

Furthermore, AB de Villiers came forward and gave a piece of advice to both Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who have become core parts of the U19 setup.

"I think it will be important for these two to have people who remind them to enjoy the journey, enjoy life, enjoy friendships built and keep those things. Cricket is your passion, go for it, become the best in the world. They will always feel the pressure, we all do. Just remind yourself that there are more important things in life as well," AB de Villiers said.

