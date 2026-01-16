Steve Smith smacks four consecutive sixes, completes century in just 41 balls Steve Smith starred in the BBL, smashing 32 runs in an over against Sydney Thunder and reaching a 41-ball century, the joint-second-fastest in league history. He also moved past David Warner to claim the most BBL centuries outright.

Sydney:

Steve Smith put on a stunning show in the ongoing Big Bash League, wreaking havoc against city rivals Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The star batter went after pacer Ryan Hadley, plundering 32 runs in the 12th over, which included four successive sixes.

Riding on his explosive stroke play, Smith brought up his century in just 41 balls, making it the joint-second-fastest hundred in BBL history alongside Glenn Maxwell and Josh Brown.

The knock also saw Smith move ahead of David Warner on the list of most centuries in the Big Bash League. Warner had earlier drawn level with Smith on three hundreds with his century against the Sydney Sixers, but Smith regained sole possession of the top spot with his latest ton against Warner’s side.

Most centuries in BBL history:

Player Centuries Steve Smith 04 David Warner 03 Ben McDermott 03

More to follow..