Steve Smith scripts history, equals Jacques Kallis in incredible Test record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith

Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith is known for many things; from his incredible batting record to his leadership skills, the 35-year-old has well established himself as a stalwart for Australian cricket, and one of the things that Smith is known for is his exceptional skills in the field.

Over the years, Smith has taken some brilliant catches, and with Australia’s ongoing second Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle, the veteran batter managed to script history as he completed 200 catches as a non-wicketkeeper. It is worth noting that Smith had already become Australia’s most efficient in the field, surpassing Ricky Ponting’s tally of 196 catches. He has managed to occupy fourth place in the all-time list as well, equalling former South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis’ record. Furthermore, only Rahul Dravid, Joe Root, and Mahela Jayawardene have more catches than Smith.

Speaking of the ongoing second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia, the visitors have managed to keep Sri Lanka on their toes throughout the game so far. With a resounding win in the first Test, Steve Smith's men will hope for a similar performance in the second Test as well.

The game began with Sri Lanka coming out to bat first, and thanks to the knocks of Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka managed to post a total of 257 runs in the first innings of the game. Furthermore, Australia put in an excellent performance with the bat. Thanks to centuries by Steve Smith and Alex Carey, the visitors scored 414 runs in response and then limited Sri Lanka to a score of 231 runs in the second innings.

Looking to clinch the Test series, Australia aims to chase down a target of 75 runs to win the second Test. With the side bound to the World Test Championship final in England, the wins against Sri Lanka could go a long way for the side looking to fine-tune their preparations for the final.

Most oufield catches in Tests:

1. Rahul Dravid - 210 catches in 301 innings

2. Joe Root - 207 catches in 289 innings

3 - Mahela Jayawardene - 205 catches in 270 innings

4 - Steve Smith - 200 catches in 221 innings, Jacques Kallis - 200 catches in 315 innings.

5 - Ricky Ponting - 196 catches in 328 innings