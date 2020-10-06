IPL 2020: RR skipper Steve Smith reveals when Ben Stokes will be available after MI defeat

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RR skipper Steve Smith in action on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals had to endure a heavy defeat against Mumbai Indian in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday when the pink-clad side was bundled out for 136 while chasing 193 at the Sheikh Zayed stadium.

Talking at the post-match presentation, team’s skipper Steve Smith admitted that they have to work on their batting after RR were down to 12/3 inside the first three overs after some lethal bowling from Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

“I think losing wickets early doesn't help, we haven't been able to get off to a good start in the last three games. Outside of Jos and Archer at the end, we have a bit of work to do on our batting,” he said.

While RR were handed a major boost with Ben Stokes coming in two days earlier, but Smith revealed the burly Englishman won’t be available for selection against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

“He (Stokes) is not out till the 10th I think. He is not too far away, hopefully, we can get a few wins before he's back and then gain momentum,” Smith said.

He further added: “I don't think we need to panic too much, it is just about implementing our plans and playing some good cricket for longer. We haven't been able to do that in the last three games and we have to turn it around quickly. Hopefully, get a bit of momentum.”

