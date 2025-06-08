Steve Smith drops update on future plans, keeps India tour, 2027 Ashes under wraps Steve Smith has been on a run-scoring spree in Test cricket of late. He has hit four centuries in eight innings and is a major hope for Australia in the WTC final against South Africa. He has opened up on his future plans.

New Delhi:

Veteran Australian star Steve Smith has opened up on his future plans as he is gearing up for the mega clash against South Africa in the World Test Championship final. Smith is one of the major hopes of the Aussies in their bid to defend the title and the veteran batter has been in brilliant form of late.

Smith has been on a run-scoring spree since his hundred against India in Brisbane. He has scored four centuries in his eight innings, as his strong run continued in the Sri Lanka series too.

The Aussie star has opened up on his future plans and has kept the 2027 India tour and the Ashes under wraps. "I'm definitely not looking that far ahead," he said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "I'm kind of taking it day by day. While I'm enjoying it, while I'm batting nicely and feeling like I'm contributing to the team, I'm pretty happy. But that [2027] is a while away."

Smith did not pick a bat for three months

The Aussie star revealed that he did not pick up the bat for three months after the Champions Trophy. "I'd normally have a bat laying around the house somewhere and just pick it up and do a bit of shadow batting and stuff," he said. "But I made a conscious decision to try and just let it go for a while. It was good.

"I hadn't hit a ball since I missed a full toss off Mohammed Shami in the Champions Trophy. Fortunately, everything sort of clicked into place immediately. I feel like I'm moving really well, I feel strong and just ready to get into it now.

"Normally how it works is my first hit's good, my second hit's awful, and then I'd get better from there. But both hits were just really good and I was like, hopefully it doesn't turn around now and I don't have to spend hours in the nets the next couple of days."