'Starting from scratch is not easy': Irfan Pathan dissects Delhi Capitals' failure to win IPL title

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 is all set to kick off on March 28. The 19th edition of the tournament will see the 10 franchises putting in their best efforts in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title. With most of the sides in the tournament having won at least one IPL title, the trophy still eludes the likes of Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals have been in the tournament since its inception, earlier named the Delhi Daredevils; the IPL title has still eluded Capitals, and they will be looking to break that curse as the 2026 season approaches.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and talked about what has gone wrong for the side over the years that they have been unable to win the title.

"When I was in the team, Eric Simmons, who is now with CSK as the bowling coach, was the coach, and there was an effort to bring stability. But when you let go of players like AB de Villiers, and you had Andre Russell, starting from scratch is not easy," Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Pathan opened up on Andre Russell’s release

Widely revered as one of the best all-rounders to have played in the IPL, Andre Russell was once a part of Delhi Capitals’ squad. He joined the side back in 2012 when they were called Delhi Daredevils, but he was unable to find a consistent place in the squad, due to which he was released.

"I played alongside Russell in the same dressing room and there were a lot of discussions about giving him more opportunities, but they just couldn’t find a place for him consistently in the XI,” Pathan said.

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