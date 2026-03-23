New Zealand Cricket backs NZ20 as preferred domestic competition over Super Smash

New Delhi:

In a major development for NZC (New Zealand Cricket), the board is looking to back NZ20 as its preferred domestic T20 competition. The NZC stated the same in a release on March 23; the NZC’s preliminary approval of the same would help the board in working towards the development of the league, which includes licensing to commercial.

The release stated that the move would completely restructure New Zealand’s domestic T20 competition and would replace the Super Smash. It is worth noting that the Super Smash began in the men’s format back in 2005/06, with the women’s competition having begun in 2007/08.

Interestingly, the introduction of the NZ20 would mean that the local domestic tournament, that is the Super Smash, will be replaced by a franchise-based tournament in NZ20. As per several reports, the board also made a decision between NZ20 and integrating themselves into the Australian Big Bash system.

Diana Puketapu-Lyndon weighed in on the situation

The NZC board chairman, Diana Puketapu-Lyndon, took centre stage and gave her take on the situation. She revealed that the decision was taken after several meetings and discussions over the matter, but the NZC came to the conclusion that it was the right decision to integrate a new competition.

"There was extensive discussion on the merits of these proposals, but the board concluded that now's the right time to revitalise our 21-year-old Super Smash competition," Lyndon was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"This followed broad consultation, particularly within our cricket network, and careful consideration of a wide range of information and advice, including the Deloitte Report. The next steps include working with NZ20 to agree terms and seeking support from our members. In particular, we want to work with NZ20 to ensure it incorporates and supports the women's domestic T20 competition, and that it maintains a level of prominence and visibility consistent with NZC's strategic commitment to the women's game," she added.

Also Read: