Manchester City crushes Arsenal's hopes, clinches Carabao cup title in stellar fashion

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The Carabao Cup final saw Manchester City take on Arsenal. The two sides took on each other in the summit clash at Wembley Stadium in London on March 22, and the game saw City register a comfortable 2-0 victory as they crushed Arsenal’s hopes for a quadruple.

It is worth noting that the clash was mostly going for a draw until the second half. The two sides sat at 0–0 at the stroke of halftime. However, it was the brace of Manchester City’s Nico O'Reilly, who scored in the 60th and 64th minutes to help Manchester City win the game and stomp on Arsenal’s dreams.

There is no doubt that many were backing Arsenal to go all the way. The side from London has been at the top of the Premier League table for weeks, and were the favourites to defeat City in the clash and clinch the title. However, City’s marvellous performance left Arsenal stunned.

Pep Guardiola gave his take on the win after the game

After the clash, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance in the clash. He revealed that he did not rate his team’s chances in the clash considering their recent performances, but the players in the side repaid his faith through a brilliant showing.

“Not even me gave one pound to the victory today. We could not win against Nottingham Forest home or West Ham away [in the Premier League], we lost 5-1 aggregate against Madrid [in the Champions League last 16]. But the players prove again – the old ones and especially the new ones – that when required to do something during a season in which we have not been consistent, today we achieved it,” Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

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