'He looks really fit': R Ashwin backs Rohit Sharma to fire on all cylinders for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The marquee tournament will kick off on March 28 and will see the 10 franchises giving it their best shot in hopes of getting their hands on the title. Ahead of the new season, many eyes will be set upon five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

With the competition right around the corner, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and backed veteran batter Rohit Sharma to perform to the best of his abilities.

Ashwin opined that Rohit has had enough rest before the IPL, looks very fit, and would look to put in his best performances for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

"I personally think this is going to be a season where Rohit will really take it on. He doesn't need to play cricket for the whole season. He is getting enough breaks. His mind is fresh. He is physically in a good space. He looksreally fit. And I think this could well be a season where Rohit Sharma is going to bring back his T20 batting in the IPL,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin made a big claim over MI ahead of IPL 2026

Looking at their squad, there is no doubt that Mumbai Indians are one of the strongest sides in the IPL 2026; speaking on the same, Ashwin opined that if the five-time champions do not finish in the top five, it would be a big upset for him.

"If Mumbai don't make the top 2 this year, it will be a huge upset for me. They have put a gun side together. Mumbai Indians' worst performance will be qualifying in the top four. The best performance will be qualifying in the top two. Actually, I will rate the best performance if they come first, not even top two,” Ashwin said.

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