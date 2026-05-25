Sri Lanka announces squads for multi-format series against WI, Kusal Mendis handed white-ball captaincy

New Delhi:

SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) recently came forward and announced their squads for the upcoming multi-format series against the West Indies. It is worth noting that Sri Lanka will take on the Windies across three ODIs and three T20Is and will top it off with a two-game Test series.

The three ODIs will be played between June 3 and 8, with the T20Is slated to be held on June 12, 14, and 15. The two-game Test series will begin on June 25. Sri Lanka will be leaving for the Caribbean on Tuesday, May 26.

For the ODI series, Kusal Mendis has been named the captain for the white-ball series, with Kamindu Mendis being named as the vice captain. It is also interesting to note that Dhanajaya de Silva has been named Sri Lanka’s captain for the two-game Test series, with Kamindu Mendis as the vice captain.

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Several players make comeback in the series

It is worth noting that Wanindu Hasaranga will be making his comeback in the series. He has been out of action owing to injury since the T20 World Cup 2026 and will hope to put in a good showing in the upcoming series as well.

Squads:

Test squad: Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis (VC), Sonal Dinusha, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva (C), Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Isitha Wijesundara, Kasun Rajitha.

ODI squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (C), Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis (VC), Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

T20I squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (C), Kamindu Mendis (VC), Dasun Shanaka, Milan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.

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