IPL 2026 playoffs: Check the schedule, venues, timings ahead of Qualifier 1

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the playoffs of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The four sides have solidified their spot in the knockout rounds of the tournament and will begin the playoffs on May 26. It is worth noting that Qualifier 1 of the competition will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The two sides will meet at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 26. Interestingly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished in first place in the standings with nine wins and five losses, finishing with 18 points to their name.

Gujarat Titans finished the group phase in second place in the standings. With nine wins and five losses, the side also had 18 points to their name but had an inferior net run rate as compared to RCB, which is why they ended up in second place.

Notably, the winner of Qualifier 1 will directly qualify for the final, whereas the loser will play Qualifier 2.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin points out Jasprit Bumrah's subpar performances for MI after IPL 2026 campaign

Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator

Speaking of the Eliminator, the clash will feature Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the two sides meet in Mullanpur. The clash will be held on May 27. Notably, the winner of the clash will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2.

Furthermore, the loser will be eliminated from the tournament, and the winner of Qualfiier 2 will take on the winner of Qualifier 1 in the summit clash of the tournament on May 31.

IPL 2026 playoffs schedule

Qualifier 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 26 at 7:30 PM

Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh on May 27 at 7:30 PM.

Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs loser of Qualifier 1 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh on May 29 at 7:30 PM.

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs. the winner of Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31 at 7:30 PM.

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