SRH vs RR IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal etches his name in history books; registers special feats in Hyderabad

SRH vs RR IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal etched his name in the history books as the leggie starred against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals got a great start in defence of their 203-run total. Boult provided them with early wickets and then Chahal joined the party.

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal registered himself in the history books with his wicket of Harry Brook. Chahal got his 300th wicket in T20s and became the first Indian bowler to scale the feat in the format. The Indian leggie has played 265 matches in T20s and is the 16th player to get 300 or more wickets.

Chahal registers two more special feats

Notably, this was not all from his first wicket in the match. The RR bowler has also become the leading wicket-taker Indian and the leading wicket-taker spinner in IPL history. This was Chahal's 167th scalp in the Indian cash-rich league as he surpassed compatriot and spinner Amit Mishra's 166-wicket tally. He is now the third leading wicket-taker in IPL, only behind Dwayne Bravo and Lasith Malinga.

In the list of leading wicket takers in T20s, Bravo leads the tally here too with 615 wickets in 558 games. Rashid Khan follows him on second with 530 scalps in 392 matches.

Jaiswal gets 1000 runs in T20s

Meanwhile, RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also scaled a feat his team's opening match. Jaiswal hit a fantastic 54 as he and Jos Buttler destroyed the SRH bowling line-up. Jaiswal had 953 runs in T20s and needed 47 more to get into the list.

Rajasthan's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hyderabad's Playing XI:

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

