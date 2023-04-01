SRH vs RR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 4th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals

SRH vs RR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: After having a below-par campaign in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad begin their 2023 campaign against the runners-up Rajasthan Royals. With a new skipper in the form of Aiden Markram, SRH will want to display a much-improved show. However, they will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first game as Markram is on national duty.

RR would be wanting to go one step closer to their previous year's performance and will look for a solid start. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the SRH vs RR, 4th Match IPL 2023?

SRH vs RR match 4 will be played on Sunday, 2nd of April

At what time does SRH vs RR, the 4th Match of IPL 2023 start?

SRH vs RR match will start at 3:30 PM IST. Toss at 3 PM IST.

Where is the SRH vs RR, 4th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

SRH vs RR match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Where can you watch the SRH vs RR match, the 4th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch SRH vs RR, the 4th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Squad:

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Donavon Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Joe Root

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

Latest Cricket News