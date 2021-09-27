SRH vs RR Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, new signings, player replacement, stats, head to head

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of RR bowler Mustafizzur Rahman (left) and SRH's Manish Pandey.

Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 40 on IPL 2021 in Dubai on Monday. RR are currently placed seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses.

For both sides, their batting has been concerned and RR will be hoping that Sanju Samson won't be the only one firing runs for the team while SRH, on the other hand, will like to see the likes of captain Kane Williamson and David Warner to be among runs.

Injury updates in the teams

To RR's advantage, none of their squad players is currently unavailable for the tie after the side had to make extensive changes in the squad in overseas stars like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

The franchise announced the acquisition of current world no.1 T20I spinner Tabraiz Shamsi to their ranks.

IN: Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips

OUT: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye

Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips

Sunrisers to head into the tie with no injury concerns reported as of yet.

Ahead of the start of the second leg earlier, the side lost wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow and the SRH announced Sherfane Rutherford as a replacement.

IN: Sherfane Rutherford

OUT: Jonny Bairstow

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Head to Head

Matches Played: 14

RR Won: 7

SRH Won: 7