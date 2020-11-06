IPL 2020, Eliminator: Washington Sundar and Chris Morris key for RCB in powerplay

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of RCB spinner Washington Sundar (left).

Royal Challengers Bangalore haven’t in best of form of late with their last win coming more than a fortnight ago, which has prompted experts and fans alike to rate them as second best in their do-or-die clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have won all three of their last games.

For a bigger psychological advantage, David Warner-led SRH also got better off the fellow southern Indian side and by some margin, a week ago.

SRH’s newfound strength has been down to Warner returning to form while Wriddhiman Saha excelling at the top of the order along with him, making most of the powerplays.

This makes it a must for RCB to restrain the duo from scoring heavily in the first six overs and Kohli will be looking at Washington Sundar and Chris Morris to do that job.

The duo has combined to take 19 wickets in the IPL 2020 so far, with Morris taking 1 of them, but it’s their bowling economy in the powerplay that could stop the run barrage early on.

At 5.75, Sundar is the most economical bowler among the play-off rivals – ahead of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah (6.00) and Krunal Pandya (6.20) — while South African pacer Morris is fourth in the list at 6.20.

Overall Sundar is second in the list, only behind Jofra Archer, whose powerplay economy figures stand at 4.34.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage