SRH vs DC IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Hard-hitting Sunrisers asked to bat first by Capitals

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to capitalise on home conditions when they face Delhi Capitals in a mid-table IPL clash on Tuesday. Both sides are level on six points, with SRH placed fourth due to a superior net run rate, albeit having played one extra game. For Hyderabad, the season has been about steady improvement. In the absence of skipper Pat Cummins — who has joined the squad but remains unavailable — their bowling initially looked underpowered. However, lesser-known names such as Praful Hinge, Sakib Husain and Shivang Kumar have stepped up in recent matches, adding both discipline and energy to the attack. Hinge impressed against the Rajasthan Royals, and that was followed by a strong all-round bowling display against the Chennai Super Kings, led by Eshan Malinga. Their excellent death bowling in that game helped secure consecutive home wins, marking a clear turnaround in their fortunes with the ball.

The batting, though, continues to be unpredictable. SRH’s aggressive, high-risk approach has not consistently paid off. Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, along with stand-in captain Ishan Kishan, have yet to click as a unit, often leaving the middle order exposed. This has placed added responsibility on Heinrich Klaasen, who has frequently had to rebuild after early wickets before accelerating. While capable of explosive innings, he has been forced to rein in his natural game early on, making his role more challenging.

Delhi Capitals are grappling with inconsistency as well. Senior players KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs have contributed, but the team needs more substantial performances from them, especially on batting-friendly pitches. Sameer Rizvi, who started the season strongly, has struggled of late, managing only single-digit scores in his last three outings. Their bowling unit, however, offers variety. In the absence of last season’s standout Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi has led the pace attack effectively, picking up seven wickets in five matches while maintaining control. Captain Axar Patel has been economical through the middle overs, though Kuldeep Yadav is yet to hit top form. Pacers Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan have shown flashes of promise but lack consistency.