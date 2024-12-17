South Africa vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch SA vs PAK ODI series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PROTEASMENCSA X South Africa will take on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series starting December 17 in Paarl

The South Africa squad for the three ODIs had divided reactions for simple reasons. The squad obviously indicated that this series will be a way for them to prepare for the Champions Trophy and hence have probably the full-strength side but with so many pacers including the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee injured, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen playing three ODIs before two very important Test matches didn't sit right with many and the critics have a point.

South Africa can't afford to lose any more pacers to injuries and hence, will be careful of Rabada and Jansen's workload but would want to play together as a side once before the ICC event with what could be a likely XI for them, probably the most of it. Captain Temba Bavuma has chosen to sit out himself tells you the bizarre nature of scheduling of this ODI series before crucial Test matches.

On the other hand, Pakistan too are in form of their own, having beaten Australia and Zimbabwe in the recent ODI assignments and hence, will be hopeful of a good show after disappointing outings in the T20 series. Pakistan have had the most number of ODI matches scheduled before the Champions Trophy and hence, are getting ample preparation time in variety of conditions.

At home, South Africa will definitely start as favourites but Pakistan, especially a wounded one, can't be counted out.

When and where to watch SA vs PAK T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between South Africa and Pakistan starting in Paarl will kick off on Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for December 19 and 22 in Cape Town and Johannesburg, respectively. The SA vs PAK ODl series will have a live broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels on TV in India with the live streaming being available on the JioCinema app and website.

