Live Streaming Cricket South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: How to Watch SA vs PAK 3rd ODI Live Online on Hotstar

Live Streaming Cricket South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: How to Watch SA vs PAK Live Online on Hotstar

At what time does South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 start?

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 will start at 1:30 PM IST.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021?

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 will take place on April 7. (Wednesday)

How do I watch live streaming of South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021?

You can watch South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021?

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 will be on live broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

What are the squads for South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021?

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr