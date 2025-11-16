South Africa hand India reality check in Kolkata, win first Test, take 1-0 lead in series South Africa has put in an incredible performance against team India in the first Test of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides took on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and the Proteas ended up registering a 30-run victory.

Kolkata:

The defending WTC champions, South Africa have made quite the statement at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Taking on India in the first Test of the series, the Proteas, through incredible resilience, have defeated the side by 30 runs, taking the lead in the series.

The clash between the two sides began with South Africa coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened its innings with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton scoring 31 and 23 runs, respectively. Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi added 24 runs each as South Africa posted 159 runs in the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah was the star performer for India in the first innings, taking five wickets to his name; coming out to bat, India saw KL Rahul scoring 39 runs, with Sundar adding 29, and Rishabh Pant and Jadeja adding 27 runs each as India replied with 189 runs in the first innings.

Simon Harmer’s magnificent performance propels South Africa to stellar win

Coming out to bat in the second innings, the Proteas saw skipper Temba Bavuma score 55* runs in 136 deliveries, with Corbin Bosch adding 25 runs on the board. Through Ravindra Jadeja’s four-wicket haul in the second innings, India managed to limit South Africa to a score of 153, as they got a target of 124 to chase down.

Batting in the run chase, India saw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal depart for a duck, with KL Rahul scoring just one run. Washington Sundar scored 31 runs, with Dhruv Jurel adding 13.

India’s middle order crumbled under the relentlessness of South Africa’s batting attack. Simon Harmer was the star of the show for the Proteas, taking four wickets in 14 overs as India were limited to 93 runs in the second innings, with South Africa winning the game by 30 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

