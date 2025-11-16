Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Harbhajan Singh in elite list with bowling masterclass against South Africa Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, after a brilliant performance with the ball in the second innings of the ongoing first Test against South Africa, went on to surpass former cricketer Harbhajan Singh in an elite list.

Kolkata:

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been an excellent performer for the hosts against South Africa in the first Test of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides took on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14.

With South Africa coming in to bat first, the Proteas posted a total of 159 runs, but it was the second innings where Jadeja came into his own with the ball. After scoring 27 runs in 45 deliveries in the first innings, the veteran all-rounder took four wickets and conceded 50 runs in the 20 overs that he bowled.

Taking the four wickets, Jadeja went on to surpass former India cricketer Harbhajan in the list of India players with the most international wickets in India. Jadeja took his 381st international wicket in India, sitting in third place in the list. Only Ravichandran Ashwin and Anil Kumble have more wickets than Jadeja.

South Africa take early wickets against India

Speaking of the first Test between India and South Africa, the Proteas put forth a target of 124 runs for India to chase down in the second innings of the game. As the hosts came out to bat in the second innings, the side got off to a horrid start as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for a duck, with KL Rahul scoring just one run before he walked back to the pavilion.

Furthermore, Dhruv Jurel failed to put in a good show, scoring just 13 runs, alongside Rishabh Pant, who scored two, and Ravindra Jadeja, who added 18 runs to the board. Additionally, Washington Sundar, who was looking in good flow in the run chase, was sent packing by Aiden Markram on a score of 31 runs. India found themselves on a score of 75-6 at one point in the game.

