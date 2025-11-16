Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: When and where to watch ATP Finals' summit clash in India? Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is all set to take on Italy's Jannik Sinner in the summit clash of the ongoing ATP Finals 2025. The two stars will lock horns at the Inalpi Arena in Turin on November 16 as they aim to get their hands on the title.

The stage is set for the summit clash of the ongoing ATP Finals 2025. Two of the biggest tennis stars in the world, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, will take on each other in the final of the competition. The two stars will lock horns at the Inalpi Arena in Turin on November 16.

Ranked number 1 and 2 in the world, Sinner and Alcaraz have often faced each other in tournament finals throughout 2025, and they will once again take on each other in the ATP Finals in a bid to clinch the title.

It is interesting to note that Jannik Sinner reached the summit clash of the tournament after he defeated Alex de Minaur in the first semi-final on November 15. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz put forth a formidable performance against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime to make it to the final and book a clash with Sinner for a shot at the title.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Broadcast Details

When is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match?

The ATP Finals’ summit clash will be played on Sunday, November 16.

At what time does the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match begin?

The ATP Finals’ summit clash will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match being played?

The ATP Finals’ summit clash will be played in Turin, Italy

Where can you watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match on TV in India?

The ATP Finals’ summit clash will not be broadcast on TV.

Where can you watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match online in India?

Indian tennis fans can watch the ATP Finals’ summit clash online on the SonyLiv app and website.

