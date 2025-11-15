IPL retentions: Players released and retained by LSG ahead of mini-auction The Lucknow Super Giants have retained 19 players but have let go of some big players in David Miller, Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi. Here is a list of players released and retained by LSG.

New Delhi:

The IPL retentions are out as the teams have decided which players they want for the next season and which they felt the need to release. Chennai Super Kings released the highest number of players as they parted ways with 11, while Mumbai Indians were second on the list, having sent out eight players.

Among the big releases (apart from the traded ones) were Punjab Kings parting ways with Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell, Kolkata Knight Riders dropping Andre Russell and Chennai Super Kings removing Matheesha Pathirana.

The Super Giants have made some big releases as they have left out the likes of David Miller, Shamar Joseph and Ravi Bishnoi, along with trading Shardul Thakur to the Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, they have also traded in Mohammed Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Arjun Tendulkar from MI. The Super Giants have kept their captain Rishabh Pant, whom they paid a record sum of Rs 27 crore in the 2025 mega auction despite his underwhelming performance with the bat.

LSG will have some work to do in the IPL auction as they would look for a strong spin option after giving up on Bishnoi, whom they had invested a lot but their stocks dwindled with time.

The Super Giants would also need a few backups in the bowling department, with Mayank Yadav being prone to injury and their pacers being largely inexperienced.

The auction date has been announced, with the bidding war set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. LSG and other teams will look to make the most of it.

Players released/traded out: Aryan Juyal, David Miller, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur (traded to MI), Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph

Players retained/traded in: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar (traded in from MI), Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Shami (traded in from SRH), Mitchell Marsh, Mohsin Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shahbaz Ahmed