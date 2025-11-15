Players released and retained by SRH ahead of IPL 2026 auction Sunrisers Hyderabad retained the majority of their core as they released only seven players on the retention deadline on November 15. The franchise has 15 players and will enter the auction with Rs 25.50 crore.

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad made some surprising releases on the retention deadline day on November 15. In the build-up to the IPL 2026 auction, SRH have traded Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants, while also releasing the likes of Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar.

Shami was picked for Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction after his impressive seasons for the Gujarat Titans from 2022 to 2024. The star pacer didn't had a strong season with the Sunrisers, who themselves had an underwhelming season. Shami had picked up just six wickets in nine innings at an average of 56.16 and an economy of 11.23.

Along with Shami, SRH have also released Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder and Simarjeet Singh.

SRH now go into the auction with 10 slots remaining and a purse of Rs 25.50 crore.

Talking about what they might target in the auction, SRH would need some pacers in their line-up, as they have traded Shami and released Simarjeet and Mulder. Currently, they have Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel and Eshan Malinga in their ranks, along with the all-round duties of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

SRH have a strong batting line-up with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish on their side, all of whom are set to be part of the first-choice Playing XI. Additionally, they have the likes of Bydron Carse and Kamindu Mendis as backups. SRH will look to bounce back stronger after their underwhelming last season, when they finished sixth with 13 points to their name.

Players released/traded out by SRH:

Mohammed Shami (traded to LSG), Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Chahar

Players retained/traded in by SRH:

Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, R Smaran, Travis Head, Zeeshan Ansari