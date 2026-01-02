South Africa all-rounder, traded from DC to RR for IPL 2026, sets SA20 on fire for Joburg Super Kings Donovan Ferreira of Joburg Super Kings has been in superb form in the ongoing SA20 edition. He played a massive role in Super Kings' win in the Super Over against Durban Super Giants in the 9th match of the season. He will play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

Johannesburg:

Donovan Ferreira has been the solution to all problems for Joburg Super Kings this season so far in the ongoing SA20 edition. He has starred with bat, ball and as wicketkeeper for his side and his latest heroics helped the Super Kings win in the Super Over against the Durban Super Giants. Ferreira is probably in the form of his life as a cricketer as he smashed 33 runs at a strike rate of 330, picked up a wicket, affected an MS Dhoni-like run-out to take the game into the Super Over and then again came out to bat in the chase.

Wiaan Mulder had 14 runs to defend as the Super Giants were on the cusp of victory, needing only one run off the final ball. Simon Harmer, however, missed the short ball angled and when he tried to sneak in a bye, Ferreira affected a direct hit to find Eathan Bosch short of his crease.

Richard Gleeson then bowled well in the super over to concede only four runs before picking up a wicket off the final ball. Ferriera then walked out to chase the target of five runs, but wasn't needed to bat as Rilee Rossouw scored eight runs to take the Super Kings over the line.

Donovan Ferreira's dream run

Donovan Ferriera, however, played a massive role in their win, smashing an unbeaten 33 off 10 balls with a four and four sixes, propelling the team's score to 205 runs in their 20 overs. With the ball too, the all-rounder conceded only 24 runs from his four overs and picked up the massive wicket of Heinrich Klaasen.

He has been in terrific touch this season, having smashed runs at a strike rate of 234.78. With the ball, Ferreira has accounted for two scalps so far in two innings, while going for only 37 runs in his six overs. He is also doing a perfect job as a wicketkeeper proving that he is an all-round package as a cricketer.

Delhi Capitals traded him to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 auction for Rs 1 crore. The Royals will have a keen eye on his performances and will look to play him regularly as well in the next edition.

