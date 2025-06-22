Sourav Ganguly makes massive claim surrounding Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI retirement Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly took centre stage and made a huge claim around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future in ODI cricket amidst India's ongoing Test tour against England. Ganguly also talked about how Kohli would have performed in the ongoing tour.

New Delhi:

Team India is under a transitional phase; with veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having announced their retirement from two out of three formats, the side has been looking to bring in new names who could go on to replace the two stalwarts of Indian cricket.

With both batters still playing ODI cricket, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly recently came forward and talked about how cricket will eventually move on from both Kohli and Rohit. Ganguly opined that with the limited number of ODI matches in a year, it would be tough for both Kohli and Rohit and could prove to be tricky.

"It won’t be easy, fifteen games a year. I’ve got no advice. I think they know the game as much as I do, and they (Rohit & Virat) will make their own decisions. But all of us must understand that, like everyone else, the game will eventually move on from them, and they will move on from the game," Ganguly said in an interview with PTI.

Ganguly talked about Kohli’s impact had he been on the ongoing England tour

It is worth noting that team India is currently taking on England in the first of five Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Batting first, the visitors managed to post 471 runs in the first innings thanks to tons by Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant.

Speaking of the same, Ganguly opined that had Kohli been on the tour, he would have been among the runs instantly. “Retirement should happen when people ask ‘Why?’ and not ‘Why not?’ As a player, you always know your place. He knew he didn't have the best of 5 years in Tests but champions like him find ways to rediscover themselves. If Virat was on this England tour, I’m confident he would’ve scored heavily. But he felt it was time to go," Ganguly said.

