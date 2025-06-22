IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah joins Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins in elite list with Joe Root's wicket on Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional on day 2 of th eongoing first Test between England and India, taking three wickets in the day, Bumrah also toko the prized wicket of ace batter Joe Root to put his side in a commanding position.

Leeds (England):

The first two days of the first Test between England and India have gone the way of the visitors. Coming in to bat first, team India managed to post a total of 471 runs on the board in the first innings through centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.

Where England hoped to put in a good showing with the bat, the side was instantly in trouble as Zak Crawley departed in the very first over of the innings. Furthermore, the hosts aimed to stabilise their innings through resilient knocks by Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope.

The side also had high hopes for ace batter Joe Root. Revered as one of the greatest batters of his generation, Joe Root was sure to be a problem for India. However, Jasprit Bumrah weaved his magic and sent Root packing for a score of 28 runs in 58 deliveries.

Dismissing Joe Root, Bumrah managed to etch his name within elite company. It is worth noting Root’s wicket was the 10th time that Bumrah has sent the star English batter packing in Test cricket. He equalled the tally of Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and is just one wicket behind Pat Cummins.

India looking to continue where they left off on day 3

Day 2 of the ongoing clash between England and India ended with England on a score of 209/3. Ollie Pope and Harry Brook remained on the crease as the day ended, and both batters will be looking to put in a good showing on day 3 as well.

Interestingly, Bumrah has taken all three wickets for India so far, and the remaining bowlers will be looking to step up their game as well in the upcoming day.

Most dismissals for Joe Root against a bowler in Tests

11 vs Pat Cummins (31 inns)

10 vs Jasprit Bumrah (25 inns)

10 vs Josh Hazlewood (31 inns)