ENG vs IND, Headingley Day 3 Weather Report: Will ENG vs IND day 3 be affected due to rain? With England and India all set to lock horns on day 3 of the ongoing first Test between the two sides at Headingley in Leeds, let us have a look at the weather report of the day ahead of the start of play in the first Test.

Leeds (England):

The stage is set for day 3 of the ongoing first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Both India and England have put in a good show for the first two days of the clash. The game began with India batting first after losing the toss, and through brilliant performances by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, who all three batters completed their centuries, the Indian team posted a total of 471 runs in the first innings of the game.

Furthermore, with England looking to put in a good show with the bat, the side got off to a subpar start as opener Zak Crawley departed early. However, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope stabilised the innings with knocks of 62 and 100*, respectively.

England finished day 2 on a score of 209/3, trailing India by 262 runs. Ahead of day 3, many have come forward to wonder how the weather could fare on day 3 of the ongoing first Test.

ENG vs IND, Headingley Day 3 Weather Report

Rain did make an appearance on day 2 of the contest when play was halted for almost an hour, and the same has been the prediction for day 3. According to Accuweather, there is a 65% chance of rain on Sunday in Leeds. Showers are expected between 2 and 4 pm in the afternoon.

However, there is good news as well. Despite there being predictions of rain, more than two hours would not be lost to adverse weather conditions.

England pin their hopes on Pope

Speaking of the ongoing game, England lost Joe Root towards the latter stages of day 2 as Jasprit Bumrah took his third wicket of the day to send the star batter packing. With Ollie Pope batting on 100 and Harry Brook in the crease, England will hope for a resilient performance from their two star batters on day 3.

