Smriti Mandhana's brother debunks rumours around his sister and Palash Muchhal's new wedding date India cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were set to get married on November 23. However, it was postponed after Smriti's father was hospitalised. Meanwhile, social media was abuzz around the couple's new wedding date. However, her brother has dismissed those speculations.

New Delhi:

Smriti Mandhana's brother, Shravan Mandhana, has dismissed speculations around his sister and Palash Muchhal's new wedding date. For the unversed, reports on social media gained pace today after several reports claimed the couple will tie the knot on December 7 as the new wedding date went viral. However, Shravan has now confirmed that the wedding remains postponed and that no new date has been finalised yet.

He also stated that he is unaware about the rumours as well. "I have no idea about these rumours. As of now, it (the wedding) is still postponed," Shravan said while speaking to Hindustan Times. The high-profile wedding was earlier set to take place on November 23 in Sangli, Smriti's hometown.

However, it was dramatically postponed indefinitely on the morning of the ceremony after Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suffered a serious health emergency and had to be rushed to the hospital. The cricketer's manager Tuhin Mishra had confirmed then about the wedding being postponed.

"Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation. Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well. Her father is under observation and the doctor has told that he will have to stay in hospital until he recovers. Smriti is clear, she wants to see her father well and then get married," he had said.

Palash was spotted recently for first time after wedding was postponed

Ever since the wedding has been postponed, several rumours have gone viral on social media as multiple people, including Palash and the choreographer Nandika Dwivedi, have been entangled in the controversy. Meanwhile, Palash was spotted at the airport for the first time since then on Monday (December 1). He was accompanied by his mother and a security personnel as well but he chose to ignore the paps who were looking for a comment from him.

Also Read