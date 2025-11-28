Smriti Mandhana-Palaash Muchhal danced to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi at last week's sangeet, inside video goes viral A video from Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet ceremony has gone viral, showing the couple dancing to the popular Bollywood track Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The duo have put their wedding on hold.

New Delhi:

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana, who were to marry on November 23, have put a hold on their wedding plans. The wedding was halted after the pre-wedding festivities, such as haldi and sangeet, took place. As fans await an update on their wedding, an inside video of the duo dancing to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is going viral.

On the day of their wedding, Smriti's manager informed the media that the main event was put on hold due to her father's sudden hospitalisation. Later, Palaash was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Do read: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal's choreographer finally breaks silence on rumours after postponed wedding

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's sangeet video goes viral

Smriti Mandhana had posted photos from her sangeet ceremony on her Instagram handle. She has deleted them now. Amid this, an inside video from their sangeet is going viral. In the clip, Palaash is seen dancing his heart out. Later, Smriti appears, and together they dance to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. At one point, the filmmaker even kneels and kisses his then-bride-to-be's hands. The video has now resurfaced on social media. Take a look:

Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal's wedding postponed

Palaash and Smriti's wedding was scheduled to take place in Sangli, Maharashtra. On the day of their wedding, Smriti Mandhana's manager, Tuhin Mishra, told the media, "Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation."

"Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well. Her father is under observation, and the doctor has told that he will have to stay in the hospital until he recovers. Smriti is clear, she wants to see her father well and then get married," he further added. Her father has been discharged from the hospital. However, no new wedding date has been confirmed.

Palaash and Smriti's pre-wedding festivities were going on in full swing last week, and several glimpses from their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were doing rounds on the web. Although Smriti has removed all the photos from her pre-wedding festivities, her previous photos with Palaash remain on Instagram.

Also read: Smriti Mandhana skips KBC 17 shoot with Amitabh Bachchan amid postponed wedding with Palaash Muchhal