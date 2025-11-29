Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana's wedding choreographer Nandika also reacts to rumours: 'Extremely painful…' Amid rumours surrounding Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding, another wedding choreographer, Nandika Dwivedi, also responded to the ongoing buzz. Read on to know what she had to say.

New Delhi:

Palaash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was put on hold due to the health of Smriti Mandhana's father. The couple was scheduled to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23, 2025, in Maharashtra. Following the postponement, social media platforms like Instagram and Reddit were flooded with rumours surrounding the wedding.

Amid these speculations, another wedding choreographer, Nandika Diwedi, who became entangled in the controversy, also responded to the ongoing buzz. Read on to know what she had to say.

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's wedding choreographer Nandika Diwedi reacts

Talking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "Over the past few days, I've seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true. It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality (sic)." Take a look at her Instagram stories below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @NANDIKA_DIWEDI)Screengrab taken from Nandika Diwedi's Instagram story.

The choreographer further added, "Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of, I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please. I have been watching those I care about feel stressed and hurt by information that is not true, and it is taking a toll on my mental health (sic)."

Nandika also said that she has been receiving threats, adding, "I had been receiving threats which family members could see, and that’s why I had made my account private. Please, I request you all to stop the rumours… I have sacrificed a lot to come to Mumbai, to work and achieve my goals. Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way (sic)."

For the unversed, on Smriti and Palaash's wedding day, Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill and was rushed to the hospital, after which the wedding was postponed.

