Palaash Muchhal makes first appearance after postponed wedding with Smriti Mandhana, ignores paps | Video Filmmaker Palaash Muchhal was spotted at the airport in his first public appearance since his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana was postponed.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Palaash Muchhal was spotted at the airport in his first public appearance since his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana was postponed. In the now-viral video, he is seen ignoring the paparazzi while being accompanied by his mother and security personnel.

For the unversed, Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to get married on Sunday, November 23, 2025, in Maharashtra. However, the wedding was postponed due to the cricketer's father's health.

Palaash Muchhal's wedding with Smriti Mandhana gets postponed

Announcing the postponement, Smriti Mandhana’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, informed the media, "Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation," her manager, Tuhin Mishra, said.

He further added, "Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well. Her father is under observation and the doctor has told that he will have to stay in hospital until he recovers. Smriti is clear, she wants to see her father well and then get married."

Also Read: Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana's wedding choreographer Nandika also reacts to rumours: 'Extremely painful…'