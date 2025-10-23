Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal create history; only behind Tendukar, Ganguly in historic list Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal set a new record for the highest partnership aggregate in a calendar year in women’s ODIs, reaching 1,557 runs in 2025. They now trail only Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar’s 1,635-run record from 1998.

Navi Mumbai:

India got off to a dream start in their crucial Women’s ODI World Cup clash against New Zealand at Navi Mumbai, thanks to a commanding 212-run opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. The duo batted with remarkable composure and flair, setting the tone for India’s innings after a string of disappointing results in the tournament.

Notably, Mandhana once again led from the front, scoring a superb 109 off 95 balls, an innings laced with precision strokes, 10 boundaries, and four sixes. Her knock marked another chapter in a sensational year for the Indian opener, who has been in sublime form throughout 2025.

At the other end, young Pratika Rawal showcased her growing maturity and confidence on the world stage. However, her strike rate remains slightly concerning at the moment. Rawal completed her ton in 122 balls. She failed to take advantage of the powerplay, but since India didn’t lose any wickets, the hosts were in complete control of the game.

Meanwhile, the partnership between Mandhana and Rawal has set a new benchmark in women’s ODIs. The pair now holds the record for the highest partnership aggregate in a calendar year in women’s cricket. Overall, they rank second in world cricket, behind the iconic duo of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 1,635 runs in 1998. With Mandhana and Rawal already at 1,557 runs in 2025 and showing exceptional form, it seems only a matter of time before they surpass the world record.

Highest partnerships aggregates in a calendar year in ODIs - Men’s or Women’s

Players Runs Year Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar 1635 1998 Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal 1557* 2025 Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill 1523 2023 Adam Gilchrist, Mark Waugh 1518 1999 Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly 1483 2000

Pratika Rawal smacks maiden World Cup century

Ahead of the marquee clash against New Zealand, questions were raised about Rawal’s strike rate in the format. She was struggling thoroughly, but head coach Amol Muzumdar noted that the team management isn’t bothered. She had the backing of the team management and eventually completed her century in some style. However, the goal will be to get better in the final overs.