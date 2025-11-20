Smriti Mandhana confirms engagement with singer Palash Muchhal in fun video with teammates: Watch Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has confirmed her engagement with filmmaker and singer Palash Muchhal in a fun Instagram reel. The couple is reportedly set to get married soon, but for now, Mandhana's revelation in a social media video has gone viral.

New Delhi:

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has confirmed her engagement with filmmaker and singer Palash Muchhal while tapping her feet on the Bollywood song 'Samjho ho hi gaya'. The video of the same has gone viral on social media, in which the opening batter can be seen dancing with her India teammates - Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Cricketers featured in a neatly choreographed routine to a popular Bollywood number from the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. In the video, the players are seen dancing on the song before Mandhana subtly lifts her hand towards the camera, flashing her engagement ring and confirming the delighting news for her fans.

Watch the video here:

Recently, during an event at the State Press Club in Indore, Palash Muchhal had hinted that Mandhana would soon become Indore's daughter-in-law. However, he had stopped short of revealing any concrete plans about the marriage.

Smriti Mandhana won the World Cup earlier this month

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana will get married now as a World Cup winner, having lifted the trophy earlier this month on November 2, as India defeated South Africa in the final by 52 runs. The elegant left-hander had a memorable campaign, having amassed 434 runs in nine innings at an impeccable average of 54.22. She also scored a stunning century against New Zealand in the must-win clash which revived India's campaign following three consecutive losses.

She also got emotional while reacting to the World Cup win after the final and said, "I don't know how do I react to that. It is still sinking in. As you said, I haven't been emotional on a cricket field. But yeah, I mean, this is a very unreal moment. Home World Cup and yeah, I mean, to be the champion in India, I mean, I just can't. I'm still not able to process it," she had said.

Within a few weeks after the memorable World Cup win, Smriti Mandhana is set to start a new chapter in her personal life as she is reportedly getting married to Palash soon.

Also Read