Will Kagiso Rabada play second Test vs India in Guwahati? South Africa share update South Africa are monitoring Kagiso Rabada’s rib injury and will decide his availability for the Guwahati Test within 24 hours. Coach Piet Botha says pitch grass will influence the call. Simon Harmer is fully fit after his Kolkata heroics as the second Test begins on November 22.

Guwahati:

South Africa’s premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada missed the opening Test against India at Eden Gardens due to a rib injury. Despite his absence, the Proteas sealed a 30-run victory to go 1–0 up in the two-match series, and the team now hopes he can return for the second Test in Guwahati as they chase their first Test-series win in India in 25 years.

Bowling coach Piet Botha revealed that Rabada remains under close monitoring, and a final call on his availability will be made within the next 24 hours. He added that the pitch at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium may favour the batters, but its behaviour will ultimately depend on whether the curator chooses to retain the grass cover or shave it off. That will also play a part in deciding Rabada’s availability.

“We are monitoring Kagiso Rabada and we will take a call in the next 24 hours. The wicket (in Guwahati) we are told is a good batting track. But a lot of difference happens in terms of whether you keep grass or not. With two days left we will have to wait to see whether it starts turning earlier,” Botha told reporters on the pacer's participation in the second Test.

Botha shares update on Simon Harmer

Simon Harmer, who clinched eight wickets in the Kolkata Test and was also adjudged the Player of the Match, was reportedly suffering from a shoulder injury. However, Botha cleared that the spinner is completely fit and if the surface support the spinners, he can once again dominate against the Indian left-handers.

“No problems with Simon Harmer's shoulder. If ball starts turning as early as it did in Kolkata, he will be dangerous with so many left-handers in the line up,” Botha shared.

Notably, the second Test will begin on Saturday, November 22. It will be for the first Test with revised timings as Tea break will be taken prior to Lunch.