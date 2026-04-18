Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Smriti Mandhana breaks Rohit Sharma's legendary record for India in first T20I vs South Africa

Smriti Mandhana breaks Rohit Sharma's legendary record for India in first T20I vs South Africa

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Smriti Mandhana became India’s highest T20I run-scorer, surpassing Rohit Sharma during the first match vs South Africa in Durban. Despite her milestone, India fell short as South Africa chased 158 comfortably, registering a six-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead.

Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana Image Source : BCCI
Durban:

Star India batter Smriti Mandhana etched her name into the record books by becoming the leading run-scorer for India in T20Is. He achieved the feat during the opening game of the five-match series against South Africa in Durban. 

The southpaw entered the contest level with former India captain Rohit Sharma on 4,231 runs and moved ahead with a brief stay at the crease, finishing on 4,244 runs overall. He has reached the score in 155 innings, built at an average of 30.31 and a strike rate of 124.38, alongside a century and 33 half-centuries. 

Player Runs
Smriti Mandhana 4244
Rohit Sharma  4231
Virat Kohli 4188
Harmanpreet Kaur 3869
Suryakumar Yadav 3272

The milestone also places her second on the all-time list in women’s T20Is, behind Suzie Bates, who leads with 4,717 runs. In the men’s side of the business, Babar Azam holds the record for most runs in the format in international cricket. 

South Africa beat India by six wickets

While Mandhana’s achievement stood out, the match itself tilted in favour of South Africa. Chasing a target of 158, the hosts completed the job with six wickets in hand. Laura Wolvaardt provided stability at the top with a composed 51, guiding the innings through key phases. Annerie Dercksen then ensured there were no late complications, finishing unbeaten on 44.

Earlier, India’s innings had moments of promise but lacked acceleration at the end. Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 47, holding the innings together, while Shafali Verma contributed 34 and Jemimah Rodrigues added 36. The total of 157 for seven, however, left room for the opposition to chase.

South Africa’s bowling effort was shaped by Ayabonga Khaka, who claimed three wickets while conceding just 16 runs. Tumi Sekhukhune chipped in with two scalps, and Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up one.

Meanwhile, the two sides will meet again at Kingsmead on Sunday, with India looking to respond quickly and South Africa aiming to extend their early advantage in the series.

Also Read:

IPL 2026: Why is Royal Challengers Bengaluru wearing green jersey against Delhi Capitals?

Former India cricketer points out Jasprit Bumrah's trouble as dismal season with MI continues

Anil Kumble slams KKR's think tank for lack of game awareness against Gujarat Titans
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Smriti Mandhana Rohit Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\