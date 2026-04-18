Former India cricketer points out Jasprit Bumrah's trouble as dismal season with MI continues

New Delhi:

The ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season has been one to forget for five-time champions Mumbai Indians so far. The side sits in ninth place in the standings with one loss and four losses in five matches. Despite having one of the most star-studded lineups in the tournament, MI have been unable to perform.

One of the most glaring problems for MI has been the performance of Jasprit Bumrah. With five matches played, the star pacer has gone wicketless in the tournament so far and is yet to put in a good performance.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took centre stage and talked about the potential problems that could be ailing Bumrah.

“I feel that Jasprit Bumrah is not 100% fit, to be honest. This is my perception and my belief. When we are watching Bumrah bowl, the body language we are seeing is not the same as what we saw in the World Cup or even before that. So I sometimes feel that he is not at his best. Because Jasprit Bumrah does not usually miss his lengths like this, and he does not usually get hit like this. If he were 100% fit, I cannot imagine Jasprit Bumrah bowling like this and continuing like this. So I feel that somewhere, he is not 100% fit,” Jaffer said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Mumbai Indians set to take on Gujarat Titans next

Speaking of Mumbai Indians’ schedule, the five-time champions will be taking on Gujarat Titans next. The two sides will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 20. While MI occupy ninth place in the standings, Gujarat Titans are in fourth. With some good wins behind them, it could be interesting to see how Gujarat approach their upcoming game against Mumbai.

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